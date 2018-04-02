Missouri's highest paid superintendent stepping down

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A suburban Kansas City superintendent who is the highest paid in the state is stepping down.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Lee's Summit school board announced Monday that it has reached an agreement for the resignation of David McGehee amid questions over how contracts were handled.

The unanimously approved agreement calls for the district to pay $450,000 to McGehee in two payments over the next year. The resignation takes effect at the end of the month.

McGehee had been put on administrative leave on May 19 while district officials "negotiated a leadership transition."

McGehee had signed a new contract with the Lee's Summit School District on May 3. Under the contract, McGehee would have been paid more than $1.1 million over the next three years.