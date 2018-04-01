Missouri's Jobless Rate Dips in September

JEFFERSON CITY - The state's unemployment rate dipped slightly last month to 5%. That's according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Economic Development. The agency says the September jobless rate in Missouri was down .1% from August. The national unemployment rate for September was 4.6% Missouri's non-farm payroll jobs last month were down 8,200 from the August figure on a seasonally adjusted basis. But the the agency points out that the school year started unusually early in August, pumping up the non-farm payroll job count for that month. Meanwhile, construction and manufacturing jobs both showed big gains in September.