Missouri's Jumping Jack Bill Divides Gym-goers

COLUMBIA - Two bills that have shown up before are making another appearance in the Missouri Legislature.

Separate House and Senate bills would make the jumping jack the official exercise of the state of Missouri. The Senate bill, expected to be heard Monday was introduced by students at Pershing Elementary School in Saint Joseph because of the school's namesake.

The House bill needs to go through one more round of votes in the Senate to be passed along to Governor Jay Nixon's desk. The Senate bill needs to pass both chambers before it goes to the governor.

Some taxpayers said the proposed bill is a waste of time and money.

"Our time could be better spent on other things in the community and put forth efforts toward that before we designate an exercise as the state exercise," Danielle Tapia said.

Tapia goes to Wilson's Fitness a few times a week and said she never does jumping jacks.

Ryan Kriegel is the director of fitness at Wilson's downtown and said he doesn't have a problem with it.

Kriegel said the bill has the potential to promote a healthier lifestyle and exercise.

"It's not gonna discourage people from working out," he said. "So absolutely I think it's a good first step. It might not be a as huge a push as they are making it sound, but it's a step in the right direction."

Many Wilson's gym-goers did not know that the state had symbols other than the flag, seal, bird, and tree.

Other odd laws passed include: