Missouri's Koster says he backs limits on campaign donations

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Koster is backing a proposal to re-impose campaign contribution limits in Missouri.

Koster announced his support Tuesday for a ballot initiative that would limit donations to $2,600 for candidates and $25,000 for political parties per election. The proposed constitutional amendment was approved Tuesday to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Missouri has allowed unlimited political contributions since 2008.

Koster, who is the state's attorney general, served previously as a Republican state senator and had voted to end contribution limits.

He said Tuesday that limits are one of a few ways for government to regain public trust.

Koster and his Republican gubernatorial opponent, Eric Greitens, both have received numerous large contributions.

Greitens' campaign didn't immediately respond Tuesday to an AP request for comment about the ballot issue.