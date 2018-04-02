Missouri's McCaskill picks campaign manager for Senate race

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill has named a former staffer to lead her 2018 re-election campaign for her Missouri seat.

The Democrat announced Thursday that David Kirby will be her campaign manager. He'd been working as an attorney with the Lewis Rice law firm.

Kirby previously served as an assistant attorney general under former Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster. Before that, he served on McCaskill's 2006 Senate campaign.

Kirby also worked on former Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar's successful 2004 U.S. Senate campaign in Colorado.

McCaskill's finance director is Erika Brees, who served in that role for Koster during his unsuccessful bid for Missouri governor last year.

McCaskill likely faces a competitive re-election campaign. She's among 10 Senate Democrats running in 2018 in states won by President Donald Trump.