Missouri's minimum wage to rise to $7.70 an hour in 2017

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's minimum wage will rise by a nickel when the new year begins.

The state labor department said Tuesday that the minimum wage will rise from $7.65 an hour to $7.70 an hour, effective Jan. 1.

The increase is the result of a law approved by voters 10 year ago. That measure set Missouri's minimum wage at $6.50 an hour in 2007, with an annual cost-of-living adjustment if necessary.

Missouri's minimum wage has gradually risen since then because of inflation, but has been at $7.65 an hour for the past two years.