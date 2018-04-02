Missouri's Odom hires brother to coach linebackers

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri coach Barry Odom hired his younger brother as outside linebackers coach on Friday in a move the school says doesn't violate state law against nepotism.

The Missouri Constitution bans public employees from hiring family members.

Missouri spokesman Chad Moller told The Associated Press that Brian Odom's direct supervisor will be the athletic director, not his brother. Iowa has a similar arrangement for assistant football coach Brian Ferentz, who reports to the athletic director and not his father, coach Kirk Ferentz.

Moller said former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel's nephew served under him. And coach Larry Smith's son, Corby, also joined his father on the coaching staff.

Brian Odom spent the past two seasons on staff at Washington State. The team also said Ryan Walters, Mizzou's co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, will now coach all defensive backs.