Missouri's only unaccredited school district gets upgraded

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's only unaccredited school district has been upgraded following improvement in student achievement and graduation rates.

The State Board of Education decided Friday to grant provisional accreditation to the Normandy school system in suburban St. Louis, effective Jan. 2.

The school district has been unaccredited since September 2012 and has been run by a state-appointed board for the past several years.

As an unaccredited district, Normandy has been required to pay tuition for several hundred students who chose to transfer to better-performing schools in the area. Provisional accreditation means that could end, though neighboring schools have agreed to continue teaching the transfer students throughout this school year.

Missouri has 511 accredited school districts.

Normandy joins five others as provisionally accredited — Calhoun, Hickman Mills, Kansas City, Hayti and Riverview Gardens.