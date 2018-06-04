Missouri's Thomas and Hudson Receive SEC Softball Honors

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri softball program received two weekly honors from the Southeastern Conference. Senior Nicole Hudson was named SEC Player of the Week while senior Chelsea Thomas was named SEC Pitcher of the Week.

Hudson helped Mizzou to an unblemished 5-0 record at the UCSB Tournament last weekend. In 12 at-bats, the hot-hitting Hudson finished with five HRs, 11 RBIs, seven hits, seven runs and a .538 batting average despite being walked four times. Her performance against Fresno State included pitching 5.0 innings to earn the win. Hudson has five home runs thus far in 2013 (five games) after only hitting seven as a junior in 2012 (61 games).

Thomas struck out 19 batters in 14.0 innings of action last week with no earned runs for a 0.00 earned run average. The senior had 10 Ks versus UC Santa Barbara and struck out nine batters against Fresno State. She gave up just five hits over the weekend with no walks and earned a pair of complete game wins plus a shutout.