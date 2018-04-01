Missouri's top banking regulator retiring

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's chief banking regulator is stepping down from the job effective Friday.

Gov. Jay Nixon's administration says Finance Commissioner Rich Weaver is retiring after a three-decade career that began by working in the division's mail room in 1985.

The Finance Division regulates state-chartered banks, savings and loan institutions and mortgage brokers, among other things.

Weaver had spent five years as the division's deputy commissioner before Nixon appointed him to the top spot in April 2009.

The current deputy commissioner, Debra Hardman, will serve as acting commissioner during the search for Weaver's replacement.