Missouri's US senators split on Sessions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's U.S. senators are split on support for Attorney General Jeff Sessions following the revelation that he talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign.

The conversations seem to contradict sworn statements Sessions gave to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill on Thursday called on Sessions to resign. She says he misled the Senate.

McCaskill is one of a number of Democrats asking the attorney general to step down. Some Republicans want him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Other GOP lawmakers are rallying around him, including Missouri Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Blunt said he takes Sessions at his word that he had no discussions with Russian officials about the election.