Missouri's Ward Earns SEC Field Freshman of the Year Honors

Missouri Track and Field freshman Ja'Mari Ward has been named Southeastern Conference Field Freshman of the Year, announced by the league offices on Wednesday.

Ward, who redshirted during the indoor season in 2016-17, grabbed first place in long jump at the SEC Outdoor Championships on May 12 in Columbia, SC. Along with the SEC title, Ward also hit top-10 program marks in long jump and triple jump.

A prized recruit for the Tigers coming out of high school, Ward came to Columbia after capturing four state titles in his native Illinois.

Ward was one of six Tigers to earn end-of-the-year Track and Field honors.