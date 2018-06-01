Missouri Sales Tax Ranked 14th Highest

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A new report ranks the average sales tax paid in Missouri as the 14th highest among states, but that's still lower than many of its neighbors.

The Tax Foundation, a Washington-based nonprofit research group, compiled the rankings by examining the state sales tax rate and the average local sales tax rate.

Missouri's state sales tax of 4.225 percent ranked 37th out of the 45 states that charge sales taxes. But Missouri's average local sales tax of 3.36 percent was one of the higher rates among states.

The report says Missouri's combined state and local average sales tax rate is 7.58 percent. Although Missouri ranked 14th nationally, its average sales taxes were lower than in neighboring Kansas, Illinois, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.