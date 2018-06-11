Missouri S&T begins to use crowdfunding

ROLLA (AP) - The Missouri University of Science and Technology has started a crowdfunding website, and its first project is to send students to a Mars rover design competition.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $9,800 had been donated. The ultimate goal is raise $15,000 to send students and the rover they created to a competition in September in Krakow, Poland.

The school says that donors who give through the crowdfunding site will receive perks in return for their gifts. Perks include 3D printed scale replicas of the Mars rover, parts from a former rover and a day with the team.

Crowdfunding is becoming increasingly popular at universities. Missouri S&T plans to use the fundraising methods as a way to meet short-term goals. Most campaigns are expected to last about 30 days.