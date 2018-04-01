Missouri S&T Holds Memorial After Fatal Crash

ROLLA - Students and professors at the Missouri University of Science and Technology paid tribute to four graduate students from India who died in a recent car wreck.

The memorial service was held Monday on the university's campus in Rolla.

Two of the students had graduated just days before the May 8 crash and were preparing to start new jobs in the St. Louis area. A fifth student suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

The school attracts many foreign students, including hundreds from India.

The students were on a Lake of the Ozarks shopping trip when 22-year-old Murali Bottu lost control of the car he was driving on Missouri State Highway 42, crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck.

Bottu is the lone survivor among the students.