Missouri S&T prepares to open Haunted Mine

By: The Associated Press

ROLLA (AP) — Engineering students at the Missouri University of Science and Technology are opening their underground chamber of fright next week.

Students have been spooking Halloween-season visitors to the school's Experimental Mine since 1997. The site near the Rolla campus includes an underground mine, quarry, classrooms and labs.

The Haunted Mine opens Oct. 23. Features include Frankenstein and exorcism rooms. Tickets cost $10 for adults $8 for students. A $2 discount is available for bringing three canned good per person.

Proceeds benefit mining engineering activities and student organizations.