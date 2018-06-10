Missouri S&T Student Found Dead in Her Dorm

ROLLA (AP) — Police in Rolla are investigating the death of a student at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

A source reported that the student is identified as 19-year-old Kaitlin M. Brown, of Mission, Kan. The university says Brown was a sophomore studying business and information technology.

Rolla Police Chief Mark Kearse confirms Brown was found dead around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in her dorm suite. The cause of death has not been released, and the chief says an autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Kearse told reporters that police are involved because there were some circumstances surrounding the death that, as he put it, "we're not comfortable with."