Missouri S&T to Offer Multidisciplinary Studies Degree

ROLLA — Missouri University of Science and Technology plans to offer a new multidisciplinary studies degree program beginning next January. According to a press release, the program will take advantage of the university's emphasis on engineering, science and technology, as well as its liberal arts programs. Missouri S&T stated that this will allow students greater flexibility in customizing their education.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved Missouri S&T's proposal Thursday to offer a bachelor of arts degree in multidisciplinary studies at its meeting in Columbia. The proposal now goes before the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for final approval.

"Today's college students will enter a world that requires them to be technologically literate as well as skilled and self-motivated critical thinkers," says Dr. Lance Haynes, chair of arts, languages and philosophy at Missouri S&T. Haynes will also serve as director of the multidisciplinary studies program.

Haynes also stated that the program will allow students to make connections among a variety of different spectrums

Using only existing faculty and funding, the program is expected to attract 32 full-time students and seven part-time students within five years. Haynes also expects the program to be popular among military personnel stationed at nearby Fort Leonard Wood.