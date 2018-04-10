Missouri School of Journalism part of national voter access coverage

1 year 5 months 11 hours ago Tuesday, November 08 2016 Nov 8, 2016 Tuesday, November 08, 2016 2:27:00 AM CST November 08, 2016 in News
By: Anthony Romano, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Missouri School of Journalism joined multiple national media outlets Tuesday in a new initiative intended to combat voting issues.

The First Draft Coalition is a part of ProPublica's greater Electionland coverage, which is "a project involving 100 newsrooms across the country to cover voting access, excessive wait times, suspicion of fraudulent votes being cast and other problems in real time," according to a news release.

MU associate professor Amy Simons is leading a team of more than 45 students who will cover the voting process in real time via social media outlets such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"I would call it social listening," said MU journalism student and participant Amanda Byler. "Being able to see and go through what the public is seeing and being that filter between social media and what the average American voter is going to see at their polling place and then what journalists are going to report on what they're seeing."

Students on the team will sift through social media posts from eight different states, including Missouri, searching for instances of voter access issues. The team will then work to verify the validity of those posts and pass along relevant information to local news outlets, which can then cover those issues more in-depth.

"Often, when it comes to election coverage we focus too much on what the candidates are doing throughout the day and what their campaigns are doing," Byler said. "I think it's important to remember that there are voters out there that do have issues with long lines and voter identification and different things like that."

Fifteen states around the nation will test new election legislation for the first time in a presidential election this year, according to the Electionland release. It will be the first presidential election since the U.S. Supreme Court made changes to the Voting Rights Act in 2013.

"I’ve covered elections my entire career, but this will be the first time I focus my attention on the American people and their experience at the polls," Simons said in a news release.

Byler said one of the main concerns is making sure there are no politically charged motivations behind the posts she finds, and verifying that the issues are actual problems voters are facing.

Voters who experience issues at the polls can use the hashtags '#Electionland,' '#WeAreWatching' and '#SecureTheVote' on social media. You can also text 'ELECTIONLAND' to 69866 to participate.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 5:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Columbia College athletes receive AMC honors
Columbia College athletes receive AMC honors
COLUMBIA - The American Midwest Conference named two Columbia College students as athletes of the week on Monday. Meaghan... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:36:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Sports

Missouri pitcher awarded with SEC honors
Missouri pitcher awarded with SEC honors
COLUMBIA - The SEC named Missouri's Michael Plassmeyer as SEC co-pitcher of the week on Monday, following his first career... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Sports

Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Changes coming to Missouri work zones
Changes coming to Missouri work zones
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:50:32 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Administrators break ground on new music center
Administrators break ground on new music center
COLUMBIA -Administrators and donors broke ground Sunday for the MU School of Music's new music center. The construction site... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library kicked off its 2018 Quilt Exhibit Sunday. The exhibit will showcase nearly... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 36°
2am 35°
3am 34°
4am 33°