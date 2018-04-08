Missouri Schools Implement New Graduation Rate Formula

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Eduation announced Monday it is using a new formula for calculating high school graduation rates.

The new formula will only include students who graduate after four years of high school. The old formula included all students who graduated, regardless of how long it took.

According to Columbia Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Sally Beth Lyon, the new formula allows Missouri schools to compare rates with other states in the country.

When using the old formula, Columbia Public Schools' graduation rate was 87.4%. According to the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education Core Database, the new formula's graduation rate is 82.65%.