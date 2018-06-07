Missouri Schools Not Expected to Receive Funding Increase

JEFFERSON CITY - This year's budget could be quite a disappoinment for Missouri schools. Missouri schools are due a $255 million increase in funding this year but that's probably not going to happen. About $247 million of the school's $3 billion dollars last year came from stimulus money.

That money won't be available this year and state officials will have to struggle to find a way just to keep funding flat. Teacher groups say they just hope to avoid cuts.