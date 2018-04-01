Missouri Schools Not Meeting Goals

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Nearly one-third of the state's 524 school districts are not meeting federal education standards. And, state educators warn the list could grow as government benchmarks become tougher. The districts learned yesterday they've fallen short of the academic goals established under the federal No Child Left Behind Act. They include districts with National Merit Scholars. Most of the 167 districts on the "improvement list" were cited because specific groups of students, such as those needing special education and those learning English as a second language, fell short on state tests. The idea behind No Child Left Behind is that if one group of students falls short academically, the whole school falls short.