Missouri Science and Technology unveils new education plan

ROLLA (AP) - The Missouri University of Science and Technology is rolling out an elementary school education program that focuses on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The new program begins this fall, and students will gain experience in the Rolla school district. The program will be overseen by Mandy Welch, former principal of Smithville Upper Elementary in Smithville.

Welch has experience implementing an approach to math used in Singapore. The method stresses mastery of basic skills and a few essential ideas, such as place value and part-whole relationships.

Singapore's education system is rated among the best in the world.