Missouri Seeks Help Monitoring Deer for Disease

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri conservation officials are encouraging hunters this month to help monitor free-ranging deer for chronic wasting disease.

A captive deer in northern-central Missouri's Macon County tested positive earlier this month for the fatal neurological disease. The animal was kept on property owned by a company that also owns a hunting preserve in nearby Linn County where a deer was diagnosed with chronic wasting disease in February 2010.

Youth firearms deer season takes place this weekend. General firearms season runs Nov. 12-22. The Conservation Department is asking hunters in Linn, Macon, Adair, Chariton, Randolph and Sullivan counties to take any deer they kill on weekends to special collection points so that tissue samples can be taken and tested for chronic wasting disease.