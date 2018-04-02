Missouri Seeks Public Input for Waiver to No Child Law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is asking for public input on its proposal to seek a waiver from the federal No Child Left Behind Act.



States are allowed to request a waiver through the U.S. Department of Education, which requires all students to show proficiency in math and reading by 2014. States must meet conditions such as setting standards to prepare students for college and careers.



Missouri education officials say they will gather public input on their proposal until Jan. 5 and present the plan to the State Board of Education on Jan. 17.



The state's application can be viewed at http://dese.mo.gov/qs/esea-waiver.html.