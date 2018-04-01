Missouri Senate Approves Abuse Investigations Measure

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Three reports within three days of a Missouri child being abused would spur an automatic state investigation under a bill moving through the Legislature.

The measure cleared the Senate on Thursday and is now in the House.

Investigators would have to decide if the reports meet certain standards requiring further review. If reports made through the state's child abuse hotline constitute harassment, investigators would have to contact the callers.

The bill also says callers to the hotline must be told to call 911 if a child is immediate danger.