Missouri Senate approves bill to limit fines in city budgets

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has unanimously approved a bill to limit how much revenue a Missouri city can collect from traffic fines.

The state Senate on Thursday voted in favor of the legislation, which would cap the amount of general revenue collected from 30 percent to 20 percent for many cities and towns. The largest cities would be limited to 10 percent.

Changing how traffic fines are handled is one of protesters' demands following the fatal police shooting of black 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Brown was walking before he was shot by a white police officer, but his death raised concerns about police harassment in the predominantly black community.

Lawmakers also have said unpaid fines can mean low-income offenders are unfairly jailed.

The bill now heads to the House.