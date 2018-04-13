Missouri Senate approves lobbyist gift ban

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has approved an amendment to the state constitution that would ban lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

The measure, passed Wednesday in a 20-12 vote, would also change legislative term limits to allow lawmakers to serve more time in one chamber. If the amendment is approved by the House, it will go to voters.

Lobbyists and the organizations they work for would be banned from giving any item of value to lawmakers, their staff or family. Lawmakers would also be able to serve up to 16 years in the House or Senate, instead of eight in each. The measure would reset the clock for current lawmakers approaching term limits.

Proponents said the gift ban will help stop potential corruption.