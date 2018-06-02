Missouri Senate Backs More Term Limits on State Offices

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Statewide elected officials in Missouri would be limited to eight years in office under a measure passed in the Senate. Missouri currently limits the governor and treasurer to two terms of four years each. Members of the state House and Senate are also subject to term limits.

A proposed constitutional amendment would extend the two-term limits to the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and auditor.

The measure is sponsored by Republican Sen. Brad Lager, Savannah, who is challenging Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder in this year's elections. Kinder is seeking a third term.

The amendment has passed the Senate and now goes to the House. If approved there, it would go before voters later this year.