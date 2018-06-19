Missouri Senate Bill Would Increase Fines for Failure to Yield

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate passed a bill that would impose tougher penalties on drivers who run stop signs, if they cause crashes resulting in injury or death.

The legislation would increase fines and require the suspension of driver's licenses in certain cases of failing to yield the right of way.

The bill would set a minimum fine of $500 and raise the maximum to $1,000 instead of the current $200 for violations resulting in injuries.

For serious injuries, there would be a new minimum fine of $1,000, and the maximum would rise to $3,000 from the current $500.

For violations resulting in fatalities, there were be a new minimum fine of $5,000, and the maximum would be raised to $10,000 from the current $1,000.

The bill now goes to the House.