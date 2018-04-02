Missouri Senate Budget Cut May Miss Target

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri senators trying to target budget cuts at the agency that issues driver's licenses may have instead blocked funding for the registration of boats and mobile homes.

The Senate passed a budget plan late Monday that eliminates the entire $3.5 million allotment for the Motor Vehicle and Driver Licensing Division.

During debate, senators said the proposed cut could halt the issuance of driver's licenses. They described it as negotiating leverage to get additional information from state officials about the data collected from driver's license applicants.

But the state's budget director analyzed the impact of the cuts at the request of The Associated Press on Tuesday and found they wouldn't hit the budget line that finances driver's licenses. Instead, the cuts appear to prevent registrations for boats, ATVs and manufactured homes.