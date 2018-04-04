Missouri Senate committee approves bill that would hike fuel tax

JEFFERSON CITY - A Senate committee voted through a bill to raise the tax on motor fuel on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Doug Libla, R-Popular Bluff, would raise the tax on motor fuel by 1.5 cents and on diesel fuel by 3.5 cents per gallon.

The Senate Transportation Committee passed the bill 6-0, with one Democratic senator voting present.

Multiple city organizations have come out in support of the tax, including the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

The tax was suggested as a way to raise money for transportation and infrastructure.

The Missouri legislature has been trying to pass a gas tax hike for several years, and Libla's bill is one of several on the issue.

Car and truck owners have come out in opposition of raising the tax on motor fuel.

The tax in Libla's bill, if approved, would take effect on Oct. 1, 2016.