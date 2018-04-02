Missouri Senate committee passes student transfer bill

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A House bill aimed at addressing issues with Missouri's student transfer law is moving forward.

The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday voted 7-0 to support the measure, with one senator voting as present.

The transfer law requires failing school districts to pay for students to attend better-performing schools nearby. Lawmakers have crafted bills to allow students first to transfer to accredited schools within their district, which could alleviate the financial strain of paying for their tuition elsewhere.

But the Senate version stalled because of a more than $200 million price tag to implement it next fiscal year.

The more modest House bill would have cost about $13.5 million, although senators beefed that up with more than $20 million worth of additional provisions.

That legislation now moves to the full Senate.