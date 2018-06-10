Missouri Senate Considers Limits on Union Fees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has started debate on legislation that would curb the ability of public employee unions to collect and spend fees automatically deducted from workers' paychecks.

The measure taken up Tuesday night would require some employees to give annual written authorization for fees to be deducted directly from their paychecks. Annual consent would also be required for a union to spend a worker's fees on political activities.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed similar legislation last year. To bypass a likely veto, this year's bill would head to the ballot for voter approval instead of the governor's desk. Like last year, the legislation would not apply to unions representing first responders.

Senate Republican leaders have called the measure a top priority this year. The House passed a similar version earlier this year.