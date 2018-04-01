Missouri Senate debates political nonprofit contributions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has debated several proposals that would put more restrictions on nonprofits participating in politics.

Senators on Friday debated amendments and a bill that would restrict lobbyist contributions. Neither the bill nor amendments got to a vote.

Sen. Rob Schaaf proposed an amendment that would have required nonprofits to disclose donors that contribute more than $5,000 to pay for political activities. Another senator proposed punishments for nonprofits that were found guilty of coordinating with campaigns.

The amendments come about a week after a nonprofit run by Gov. Eric Greitens' campaign staff launched attack ads on Schaaf.

Supporters of the disclosure proposals said they would encourage transparency for voters. Opponents said they infringe on the nonprofit donors' rights to privacy and free speech.