Missouri Senate Endorses Consent, Fees on Union Dues

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has advanced a bill requiring public employee unions to get annual written consent to deduct union dues from a member's paycheck.

The legislation given first-round approval Wednesday also would require the unions to get separate permission to use the dues for political purposes.

If the state were responsible for deducting dues from paychecks, the unions would have to pay an administrative fee of at least $8 per month. Sponsoring Sen. Jason Crowell, a Cape Girardeau Republican, says unions should pay if the state has to coordinate the withholding of dues.

Unions say the yearly consent requirement will greatly increase the amount of paperwork they'll have to pay for each year.