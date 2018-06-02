Missouri Senate getting historic renovation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri officials are moving forward with a $750,000 renovation of the Senate, although Gov. Jay Nixon is blocking hundreds of millions of dollars of spending for other programs and facilities because of concerns about the state's finances.

The Senate renovation will remove staff offices that had been built in what once was an open space overlooking the chamber's dais. The intent is to restore the chamber to its original appearance while also making the space available for Senate committee meetings.

Bids received this week ranged from $429,000 to $527,000 for construction. Nixon's Office of Administration says the total cost will be closer to $750,000 when designing and other expenses are included.

The project is going forward while Nixon has frozen $735 million of spending for other programs.