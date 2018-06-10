Missouri Senate moves to exempt veterans from business fees

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has passed a bill that would exempt veterans and military spouses from some business fees.

The bill that passed Thursday by a 33-0 vote would exempt veterans and military spouses from paying small fees when filing for a limited liability company, or LLC. The proposal now moves to the House.

The fees would amount to $45 if the paperwork is filed online and $100 if it's filed in person.

The bill also extends the "Big Government Get Off My Back Act" for five years. The act prohibits the state from increasing user fees unless the Missouri Legislature or federal government requires it.