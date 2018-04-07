Missouri Senate moves to speed up Greitens ethics inquiry

1 day 9 hours 50 minutes ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's understaffed Ethics Commission can't currently take action on a complaint against embattled Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. A bill endorsed Thursday by state senators would change that, but it would require the governor's permission to do so.

The legislation given initial Senate approval would immediately reduce the number of positions on the Missouri Ethics Commission from six to four, effectively restoring a quorum to conduct business that has been lacking for three weeks because of three vacancies.

Pending before the commission is a complaint alleging Greitens' gubernatorial campaign falsely reported how it obtained a donor list in 2015 of a charity Greitens founded. The complaint also alleges the campaign failed to disclose that it got the charity's email list.

Republican Sen. Bob Dixon, of Springfield, who introduced the proposal, said the change would "ensure the credibility of the process going forward."

The legislation needs a second Senate vote to go to the House and would also require Greitens' signature to become law.

Under current law, it would be Greitens' responsibility to appoint three new ethics commissioners, who would be subject to Senate confirmation.

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden has said previously that the governor's office was waiting on political party committees to nominate candidates, and expected nominations to be made before the commission's next meeting on April 25.

Briden did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday about the Senate legislation.

Dixon said previously that the governor's ability to appoint the people who will investigate him is a potential "constitutional crisis."

Lingering vacancies are important because state law says the commission has 90 days after a complaint is filed to decide whether to dismiss it or refer it to its counsel for further investigation. The complaint against Greitens was filed in mid-March.

University of Missouri political science professor Peverill Squire said a smaller commission could run the risk of allowing one or two strong personalities to dominate. But, he added: "It might be a reasonable response to a highly unusual set of circumstances."

Dixon's proposal would expand the Ethics Commission's membership to a total of eight by 2021. The additions would be staggered to limit the number of vacancies at any given time.

No senators spoke against the proposal Thursday.

Greitens also faces a felony invasion-of-privacy charge for allegedly taking a nude or partially nude photograph of a woman without her consent and transmitting it in a way that could be accessed by a computer. He has admitted to having an affair with the woman before he became governor, but denied that he broke any laws. A trial is scheduled for next month in St. Louis.

A House committee that's also investigating that incident is expected to release a report summarizing its findings next week.

___

The bill is SB 843

More News

Grid
List

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
COLUMBIA - The winter weather for mid-Missouri isn't over yet: more snow and ice is in the forecast for the... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A faculty member at a private Christian university in Missouri has died after suffering a medical... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 12:27:03 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has approved an additional $700 million of spending this year. Greitens... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 11:45:40 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in two recent Springfield killings. The Green County Sheriff's... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:24:36 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle as she drove on I-70... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers face charges in connection with an incident in late March, in which gunfire damaged a car... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:07:53 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who claimed he killed two friends in self-defense has been convicted... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:45:09 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - “I can still go to a presentation and hear somebody say, ‘I only thought that happened in other... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 7:07:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
COLUMBIA – Unusually cold weather for this time of year is making some mid-Missouri farmers weary. Though temperatures were... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
JEFFERSON CITY – The future of medical marijuana in Missouri is up in the air, after a House committee struck... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
COLE COUNTY - After residents complained of their homes and streets flooding, construction began Thursday on a stormwater and road... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 27°
3am 26°
4am 25°
5am 24°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:07a
Inside Edition
1:37a
Paid Program
2:07a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
1:00a
Top 30
1:30a
Page Six TV
2:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Will & Grace
7:30p
Superstore
8:00p
Dateline NBC
9:00p
Saturday Night Live
7:00p
Family Guy
7:30p
Family Guy
8:00p
Bob's Burgers
8:30p
Bob's Burgers
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld