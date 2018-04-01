Missouri Senate no slam dunk as GOP spends to save Blunt

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Senate Republicans were counting on a win in GOP-friendly Missouri.

Instead they're suddenly plunging millions into the state to save incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt from a young challenger who assembled an AR-15 rifle blindfolded in a daring new ad.

Polls show the race is close, but Democrats argue the momentum is with Missouri's 35-year-old secretary of state, Jason Kander, a former Army intelligence officer in Afghanistan.

Democrats' Senate campaign committee has sought to seize the moment, announcing $3.5 million in new advertising last week.

This week, national Republicans were forced to answer back with more than $500,000 in broadcast spending so far in St. Louis and Springfield.