Missouri Senate OKs bill to free data centers from sales tax

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has approved legislation that would exempt new or expanding data centers from sales taxes.

Senators voted 28-4 Tuesday in favor of the measure, which now moves to the House.

Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed legislation for tax exemptions for the data centers last year, but this year's bill is substantially different.

Businesses must create at least 10 jobs with above-average wages, among other investment requirements outlined in the bill. Those companies also would have to repay money if they fell below the requirements after entering an agreement with the state.

Nixon previously cited concerns that the data centers might not lead to a return on the state's investments. But Republican supporters say accountability measures in this year's bill might make it more appealing to the Democratic governor.