Missouri Senate OKs bill to require sales tax notification

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri senators have approved legislation to require the state to notify businesses of changes in sales tax policies.

The Senate voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the bill, which would exempt businesses from paying certain taxes if the Department of Revenue doesn't give notice of changes.

The legislation aims to inform businesses if the courts or Revenue Department alter policies that could impact services and products subject to sales taxes.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon last year vetoed similar legislation. He said the notification requirement could have meant as much as $100 million in lost revenue annually for the state.

Legislators failed to override the veto.

Republican lawmakers have disputed Nixon's cost estimates. Recent fiscal estimates find that the legislation could cost the state about $425,000 next fiscal year.