Missouri Senate panel advances on Republican labor priority

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The fate of two Missouri Republican priorities targeted at labor unions is in question after a mixed vote by a Senate panel.

A Senate committee voted Tuesday to send 'right to work' to the full Senate but failed to pass what supporters call a 'paycheck protection' measure that would require annual written authorization for public employees to pay union dues.

Right-to-work prohibits contracts requiring non-union members to pay fees for collective bargaining representation and other services.

The Missouri House has passed its own version of both measures. The right-to-work bill endorsed by the Senate committee is not the House version.

The two proposals face strong opposition from Senate Democrats.