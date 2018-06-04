Missouri Senate panel considers restricting police video

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Law enforcement groups say public access and retention of footage from police cameras should be limited to protect privacy and contain costs.

A Missouri Senate committee heard Wednesday from police groups who support a bill limiting the release of footage collected by officers.

Protesters have called for increased use of body cameras by police after the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer.

The bill also prohibits the state from requiring police departments to use body cameras or dashboard cameras in cars.

Opponents of the bill, including citizen groups and media organizations, say it goes too far and that making the footage secret will erode the public's trust in police.

The committee did not vote on the bill.