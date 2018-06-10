Missouri Senate panel considers stricter law on deadly force

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri Senate panel is considering tightening state law on what justifies the use of deadly force among police, months after a fatal police shooting in Ferguson.

Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal of University City presented her bill Tuesday to a Senate panel. She did so just hours after the U.S. Justice Department released a report concluding that former Ferguson officer Darren Wilson acted in self-defense when he shot 18-year-old Michael Brown last August.

Chappelle-Nadal's bill would overhaul a law currently allowing deadly force when an officer believes a suspect has attempted to commit a felony, is escaping with a deadly weapon or poses a serious danger to others.

The senator's bill would require an "objective" reasonable belief and require the felony offense to involve a serious physical injury.