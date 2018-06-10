Missouri Senate Panel Hearing Ethics Law Revisions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee is considering legislation that could revive part of a 2010 ethics law struck down by a judge.



At issue is a provision that limited the ability of political action committees to shuffle money among other such committees. The bill's wording also barred state-chartered banks from contributing to political action committees.



A Cole County judge ruled last week that the restriction on bank contributions violated free speech rights. The judge also struck down the entire 2010 ethics law because the legislation to which it was attached contained multiple subjects.



Before the court ruling, the House had passed a bill lifting the ban on bank contributions. A Senate committee planned to consider that bill Tuesday. That bill could be expanded to revive other ethics law provisions.