Missouri Senate panel proposes axing funds for reading help

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate panel is proposing cuts to reading programs next fiscal year.

The panel on Tuesday stripped funding for a supplemental reading program and the Bright Futures Program.

Both were aimed at increasing reading among young children. The supplemental program had been allotted $3.5 million for this fiscal year, but Gov. Jay Nixon blocked spending on $2.5 million of that because of lagging revenues.

The Senate Appropriations Committee stripped remaining funding for that program for next year. The $150,000 for the Bright Futures Program also was cut in the early committee budget draft.

The budget bills still need approval by the committee and the full Senate. Many of the changes Tuesday dealt with relatively small amounts of money for new state education projects.