Missouri Senate panel to report on harassment investigation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri Senate administration committee next week plans to release findings from an investigation into possible workplace harassment.
Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey said Thursday that the committee intends to publicly release a report on Wednesday.
The Senate has been investigating why two University of Central Missouri students left early from an internship with Democratic Sen. Paul LeVota of Independence.
The Senate hired an attorney in response to a "workplace harassment complaint."
Dempsey says both the attorney's report and a report by the Senate administrator will be made publicly available. Dempsey also says he'll be commenting on the investigation.
