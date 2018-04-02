Missouri Senate passes bill to ban traffic-ticket quotas

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri cities, counties and law enforcement agencies couldn't require police officers to write a certain number of traffic tickets under legislation nearing a final vote.

Senators voted 31-1 Thursday to pass the legislation, which would ban traffic-ticket quotas. It needs another vote in the House to head to Gov. Jay Nixon.

Lawmakers face a Friday deadline.

The legislation was spurred by concerns that local politicians and police leaders in some communities pressure officers to write more tickets in order to generate revenue.

A proposal to further limit fines on ordinance violations and traffic fines passed the Legislature earlier Thursday.