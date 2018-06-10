Missouri Senate passes bill to lower traffic violation fines

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri bill that lowers fees for minor traffic and ordinance violations has advanced from the state Senate.

Senators voted unanimously Friday in favor of the proposal, which needs another House vote before the session ends May 13.

The proposal would lower the cap on minor traffic violation fines from $300 to $250. It also caps fines for ordinance violations ranging from $200 for the first offense to $450.

The bill addresses concerns raised after the fatal police shooting of black 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson.

That 2014 incident didn't involve a traffic stop, but protesters pointed to excessive citations as evidence of police harassment in predominantly black communities.

The bill also would make ordinance violation fines count toward a limit on revenue cities can keep from fines.